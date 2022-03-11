Female Business Take Over Spotlight: Nails by Aboogie

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If it’s one thing we love, it’s definitely a good mani-pedi!

That’s why we were super excited to pop up to Nails By Boogie Nail Spa for this week’s female business take over.

Located in North Philly, the lush nail spa sits on the second floor of Tamed Hair Salon on 23rd street.

We spoke to the 20-year-old nail technician and business owner, Aasia Richardson, who told us she didn’t know she would own her own business. It just happened.

“I started my career as a nail tech just as something to do to help my aunt. At the time, she had a hair salon and I would give mani-pedis to her clients,” said Aasia.

Aasia has been doing nails since the age of 15 and admits that she’s self-taught!

“I first learned how to do full sets from youtube. It was that and not wanting to mess up while working on clients,” said the Philly native.

It looks like all of the hard work has paid off for the businesswoman!

Check out Nails by Aboogie below for this week’s female business takeover with Millennial Christian.

If you would like your female business highlighted next for Women’s History month, Click here!