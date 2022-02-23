Megan Thee Stallion Slaps Her Record Label 1501 Certified Entertainment With Another Lawsuit

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment continues to be problematic.

Per Hypebeast via Billboard, the Houston rapper is suing her record label once again. This time, she alleges that it is trying to keep her by not considering her latest effort, Something For The Hotties as an actual “studio album.”

According to Billboard, the 27-year-old Hip-Hop superstar born Megan Peete argues that Something For The Hotties, comprised of unreleased tracks and YouTube freestyles, should be counted as an album because it fits the description for one. Thee Stallion’s legal team is claiming 1501 Certified Entertainment not classifying her latest project as an album as a way “to tie Pete down to release more albums under the contract to the financial benefit of 1501.” They further added, “This is inconsistent with the contract terms, which are clear and unambiguous.”

“1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and not in good faith,” her lawyers further argued. Her lawyers also pointed to her relationship with the label, calling it a “long and tortured history of disputes.” They added that the lawsuit was filed to “protect herself, her music, and her artistic choices.”

Per sources, if 1501 Certified Entertainment counted Something For The Hotties as an album, it would mean that she would only need one more album to fulfill her contractual obligation with the label.

Of course, the label is screaming CAP with Steven M. Zager, an attorney for 1501, issuing the rebuttal against Thee Stallion’s claims. Speaking with Billboard, Zager said 1501 “told her from the very beginning this is not going to count toward your album count.” He continued by stating that Something For The Hotties had “substantial amounts” of material that was already released. “She can’t just deliver us an album that we did not approve and then claim it satisfies her recording contract,” he further added. “It doesn’t, and the contract is pretty clear about that. I’ll be interested to hear what they have to say when they’re under oath.”

Zagan also claims that the “Cash Sh*t” rapper renegotiated her deal with 1501 with a team comprised of experienced lawyers and music industry big wigs, including her new homie, JAY-Z, nullifying her argument that her contract is “unfair.” Per her initial lawsuit, Thee Stallion argued that “she said she was young and didn’t know what she was doing,” Zagan said. “Well, she’s not young anymore, and she can’t say she didn’t know what she was doing when she had lawyers and professionals advising her,” he concluded.

We expect a #FreeTheStallion movement to pick up steam eventually.

