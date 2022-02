WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

“You on some nut sh*t Patch!” has been a coined frame that you hear around Philly for quite some time. Philly Patch has never spoke about the video that made him known all around the world. RNB Philly’s own, DNA sits down and chops it up with Patch about everything from the viral video all the way to his relationship with Meatball. Watch the full video below.

