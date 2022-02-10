Article
DaBaby under investigation after bowling alley brawl with DaniLeigh’s Brother

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

The rapper is under investigation following the physical altercation he had with DaniLeigh‘s brother, Brandon Bills, at a bowling alley in California earlier this morning.

A rep from the LAPD confirmed that the police report filed for the fight was for assault with a deadly weapon, and DaBaby was listed as the suspect.

Officers responded to a radio call for battery and later met with the victim, who fled the location after the incident but had returned to have a police report completed.

It is believed that Brandon and the baby got into a verbal altercation with Dababy before the rapper attacked him with a group of people. 

According to a report from TMZ this morning, law enforcement sources said DaBaby is under investigation for assault with a deadly weapon because Bills was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground. However, that information could not be confirmed.

This doesn’t look good for Dababy! 

