DaBaby under investigation after bowling alley brawl with DaniLeigh’s Brother

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The rapper is under investigation following the physical altercation he had with DaniLeigh‘s brother, Brandon Bills, at a bowling alley in California earlier this morning.

Related: DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him

A rep from the LAPD confirmed that the police report filed for the fight was for assault with a deadly weapon, and DaBaby was listed as the suspect.

Officers responded to a radio call for battery and later met with the victim, who fled the location after the incident but had returned to have a police report completed.

It is believed that Brandon and the baby got into a verbal altercation with Dababy before the rapper attacked him with a group of people.

According to a report from TMZ this morning, law enforcement sources said DaBaby is under investigation for assault with a deadly weapon because Bills was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground. However, that information could not be confirmed.

This doesn’t look good for Dababy!