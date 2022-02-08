Philly Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Head & Crashes Into Home After Attack

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A gunman reportedly ambushed a pizza delivery driver and shot him in the head while he was in route to make a scheduled delivery in North Philly.

According to police, the shooting happened near the 14th and Mayfield Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

The driver was a 40 year old man who crashed into a house at 15th and Mayfield after being shot.

Authorities report that the driver is severely injured and in extremely critical condition.

The graphic crime scene was all caught on surveillance video.

“You can clearly see the delivery driver traveling west on the 1400 block of Mayfield. You see in a vacant lot, a male appears to be crouching down and hiding,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Then when our delivery driver pulls up on the block, our perpetrator clearly exits from the vacant lot, walks right up to the driver door, reaches his gun into the window that’s down and shoots this delivery driver in the head.”

After the shooting, the delivery driver’s car is seen on camera speeding down the street. It then jumped a curb and crashed into the house.

The motive of the shooter is still under investigation as investigators question if the shooter was after money because none of the food was taken. What they do know is that the victim was accurately delivering a scheduled delivery.

No arrest have not yet been made.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: