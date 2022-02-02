Article
Kanye West Signs Antonio Brown to Donda Sports

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

It looks like Antonio Brown finally has a new gig!

The former NFL Pro-Bowler announced he’s joining Kanye West‘s Donda Sports organization.

Donda Sports recently released a statement confirming that Brown will assist Ye and Justin LaBoy in bringing “an athlete perspective to all aspects of the organization.”

“Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career,” the statement reads. “Donda Sports is a limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions, and sports.”

Ye’s Donda Doves basketball team covered SLAM magazine’s 236th issue, making him the second rapper to cover the basketball magazine after J. Cole.

The rapper’s decision to partner with Brown left many fans shocked.

A few weeks ago, Brown made headlines after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game.

