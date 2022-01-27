Kanye West Announces Release Date For Donda 2

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye has been keeping busy these past few weeks!

Related: Pete Davidson Hires Security After Kanye West’s Rap Diss

The rapper recently announced he’ll be releasing Donda 2 via Instagram.

According to the post, the new album, which will be executive produced by Future, releases on February 22.

The 2/22/22 release date is perfect seeing as it is Kanye’s sequel album to Donda.

Ye announced the news by posting a photo of his childhood house in Chicago on fire.

The 44-year-old rapper famously created a duplicate of his home in the center of Soldier Field in Chicago for one of his “Donda” record listening concerts last year.

Kanye is set to drop “Donda 2” just a few months after the original “Donda” was published on Aug. 29, 2021.

Fans of the prolific rapper are well aware that Ye has a history of album delays and projects that are announced but never completed, so whether or not “Donda 2” is released on time will most likely be disclosed on Feb. 22 in the morning.

We’ll be waiting to see if it drops just like everyone else.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: