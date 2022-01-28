Philly Snow Emergency Starts 7pm: Get The Latest On What You Can Expect

It’s beginning to look like a snowstorm!
The Philadelphia region’s winter storm watch has been elevated to a winter storm warning.
Officials have declared that the storm would begin at 7 p.m. tonight ahead of a nor’easter and could drop 6 to 9 inches of snow in parts of the city.
New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective 5 p.m. Friday.
Wildwood and its surrounding areas are expecting up to 11-18 inches of snow this weekend.
A Snow Emergency means that all parked vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing.
When moving your car, officials advise parking as far from the corner of the street as possible. Vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners.
All city-run COVID-19 testing sites, including health centers, resource hubs, and mobile testing vans, that were scheduled to be open Saturday were canceled, as were school district after-school and athletic activities for Friday and a vaccine clinic Saturday.
Reminders:
- Stock up on food and essentials
- Salt your grounds
- Make sure you have a shovels
- Make sure you have a sturdy car ice scraper and snow brush
- Make sure your pipes in your home do not freeze
- Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations. The penalty for violating this can range from $50 to $300 for each violation
- Clear a sidewalk path at least three (3) feet within six hours of the end of the storm.
- Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.
- Keep fire hydrants clear. Shovel 3 to 5 feet around your block’s hydrant so firefighters can gain access safely during an emergency response.
- Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.
- Stay warm