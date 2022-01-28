Philly Snow Emergency Starts 7pm: Get The Latest On What You Can Expect

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s beginning to look like a snowstorm!

Related: #SnowMyGod: 7 Apps You’ll Need In Case Of A Blizzard

The Philadelphia region’s winter storm watch has been elevated to a winter storm warning.

Officials have declared that the storm would begin at 7 p.m. tonight ahead of a nor’easter and could drop 6 to 9 inches of snow in parts of the city.

New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective 5 p.m. Friday.

Wildwood and its surrounding areas are expecting up to 11-18 inches of snow this weekend.

A Snow Emergency means that all parked vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing.

When moving your car, officials advise parking as far from the corner of the street as possible. Vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners.

All city-run COVID-19 testing sites, including health centers, resource hubs, and mobile testing vans, that were scheduled to be open Saturday were canceled, as were school district after-school and athletic activities for Friday and a vaccine clinic Saturday.

Reminders: