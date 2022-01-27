NBA Young Boy’s Texas Home Gets Raided By SWAT

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like NBA Youngboy cannot seem to catch a break.

The rapper’s Texas home, where his mother lives, became the target of an intense SWAT raid.

A spokesperson for the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office spoke with TMZ and said SWAT officers served a warrant at the property Tuesday morning.

Neither YoungBoy nor his mother were arrested at the time of the raid, but cops detained three men who were friends of YoungBoy.

The men were arrested on charges ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault.

According to TMZ, the arrests are related to a November shooting, where cops say a man was shot multiple times in the body and head, but survived and is out of the hospital now.

Officers also seized weapons from the Texas home, including AR-15s, pistols, and long guns.

Hopefully, NBA Young Boy can get everything straightened out.