Diva’s Daily Dirt: Judge Claims NBA YoungBoy Is A Danger To The Community

Judge Claims NBA YoungBoy Is A Danger To The Community

One of 2020’s highest grossing rappers will remain behind bars.

Looks like NBA Youngboy will be remaining behind bars until his trial. The judge in his case denied the Louisiana rapper bond claiming Youngboy is a “danger to the community.” This is all stemming from an arrest back in March after he evaded LAPD and was found with two firearms in his possession.

“[NBA YoungBoy] is a danger to the community, [and] no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”

It is unclear when the YoungBoy trial will begin. The ‘Make No Sense’ rappers lawyer claims:

“There is no evidence that [NBA YoungBoy] personally handled the firearm located within the vehicle at the time of his [March arrest].”

Will Smith Stars in ‘King Richard’

Will Smith is starring in a powerful upcoming film about the father to tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.

On November 19th, fans will get a glimpse of what it was like being raised by a father with a ‘relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game.” The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis (HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”) as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Richard’s wife and mother to Serena and Venus, Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s “Scandal”) as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (“Baby Driver”) as coach Rick Macci. Venus and Serena, along with their sister, Isha Price, are executive producers of the film that will tell their version of growing up in Compton, California pursuing their tennis super star dreams and the father who played a monumental role in their success.

