Pete Davidson Hires Security After Kanye West’s Rap Diss

It looks like Pete Davidson is not taking Kanye’s threats lightly!

Last week, Kanye West leaked his latest song, “My Life Was Never Eazy,” featuring The Game, where he took shots at Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

” God saved me from the crash, so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” said the rapper.

Well, according to sources, the SNL star recently hired more security after hearing the diss.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has,” a source told Radar. “His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security.”

The comedian has yet to address the diss publicly.

Hopefully, Kanye and Pete can move on from all of this drama.