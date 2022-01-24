Fairmount Fire Relief Fund – Philadelphia TV & Radio Teams Unite

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

On January 5th, a devastating apartment fire that happened in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia took the lives of 12, including 9 children. The Philadelphia television and radio community proudly join forces as one to support the families affected by the tragedy. If you have the means, we ask that you kindly make a donation. Thank you for your support.

PLEASE DONATE BELOW

