DaniLeigh Reveals She And Her Daughter Has COVID-19

DaniLeigh announced on Monday (January 17) that she and her baby have both contracted the Rona virus.

“My baby and I have COVID we’re ok and will be ok,” the singer tweeted. “Appreciate prayers stay masked up and inside y’all.”

My baby and I have COVID 😔 we’re ok and will be ok … appreciate prayers 🙏🏽 stay masked up and inside y’all.. — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) January 17, 2022

The news comes after a spate of misfortunes for the 27-year-old in the latter months of 2021. Vicky Curiel, her mother & manager, declared in December 2021 that she would no longer represent her daughter.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby also broke the internet in December after a domestic dispute led to the rapper kicking her and their newborn baby out of his charlotte condo.

DaBaby has yet to comment on his baby mother’s health.

However, he was recently caught vacationing with his other baby mother over the weekend.