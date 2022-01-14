Kanye Disses Pete Davidson In Leaked Song

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Did Kanye West make a track dissing Kim Kardashian’s new boo?

The answer is yes! Kanye doesn’t seem cool with Pete Davidson dating his estranged wife.

The rapper recently took jabs at Pete on his new track with The Game called “My Life Was Never Eazy.”

A snippet leaked on the internet of Kanye going right at Kim Kardashian‘s new bae saying, “God saved me from the crash, so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The single, which will be on “Donda 2,” is set to drop today at 9 PM PT.

We cannot wait to see if Pete’s diss will make it on to the final version since Kanye West is known for last-minute changes.

Kanye’s diss comes as a shock to fans since he was recently spotted in LA with his rumored boo, Julia Fox.

We wonder how she feels about Kanye latest single.