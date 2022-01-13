Kanye West Being Investigated after Allegedly Attacking Fan

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is in the media again and, this time he may be in trouble.

Related: Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Cool With Kanye West Dating Julia Foxx Since She Is a Fan

The rapper was allegedly involved in a battery incident in Los Angeles yesterday after it was reported that Kanye punched a fan in the face outside an exclusive LA restaurant.

The rapper, 44, “is a named suspect in a battery report,” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 13. According to authorities, the report was taken around 3 a.m. after an argument occurred at the corners of Santa Fe and Bay Streets.

Footage from the alleged incident shows Ye shoving and punching a fan after appearing to have asked him for an autograph.

Kanye and his team have yet to respond to claims.

Police are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.