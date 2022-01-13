Article
HomeArticle

Kanye West Being Investigated after Allegedly Attacking Fan

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West on TMZ

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Kanye West is in the media again and, this time he may be in trouble. 

Related: Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Cool With Kanye West Dating Julia Foxx Since She Is a Fan

The rapper was allegedly involved in a battery incident in Los Angeles yesterday after it was reported that Kanye punched a fan in the face outside an exclusive LA restaurant. 

The rapper, 44, “is a named suspect in a battery report,” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 13. According to authorities, the report was taken around 3 a.m. after an argument occurred at the corners of Santa Fe and Bay Streets.

Related Stories

Footage from the alleged incident shows Ye shoving and punching a fan after appearing to have asked him for an autograph. 

Kanye and his team have yet to respond to claims. 

Police are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made. 

Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Big Sean & More React To Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Audacity
6 photos
Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

Headlines
Close