Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Cool With Kanye West Dating Julia Foxx Since She Is a Fan

We’re always down for some classy shade, and Kim Kardashian gives it every time, even when she doesn’t do it on purpose.

The 41-year-old Skims mogul says she’s here for her ex-husband’s, Kanye West’s new relationship with actress, Julia Foxx especially since she is a fan.

Recently, TMZ caught up with sources close to Kim that shared that Kim is happy to see Kanye happy again and just wants to see him with a good woman.

The source also told TMZ that Kim is relieved to know Julia Foxx is a huge fan seeing as though it would make co-parenting easier knowing that she isn’t a hater.

Kanye and Julia Foxx have been getting close this past week. The two were spotted in New York before being spotted in Miami.

We can’t wait to see how this all unravels on The Kardashian’s new reality show on Hulu.