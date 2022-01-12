Juice WRLD’s Mother Reveals How She Found Out About Her Son’s Death

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like we’re still getting over the loss of Juice World.

Carmela Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother, recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss her son’s struggle with substance abuse and how she found out about the late rapper’s death.

“I could tell there was a difference in him and that he wasn’t doing the lean. I think he was still doing pills, but he told me he was ready to get help. It was just a special moment. We just had that moment where I just knew he was going to overcome it.”

Wallace, who said Juice WRLD was gearing up to go to rehab before his death, shared that she had initially learned about the tragic news from her cousin.

“I just wanted to get to him. I just wanted to make sure he was okay,” said Wallace.

In 2019, Juice WRLD died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine shortly after landing at Chicago’s Midway airport less than a week after his 21st birthday.

In honor of her son, Wallace created The Live Free 999 organization, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support programs that provide positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency.

Wallace has also teamed up with HBO in the release of, “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” a documentary about the late rapper’s life.

Check it out on HBO Max now.