Ari Fletcher Dropped As Savage Fenty Ambassador for Insensitive Comments

Ari Fletch may have just fumbled the bag!

Recently, the social media influence came under fire for her insensitive comments towards domestic violence.

While on the Breakbeat Podcast hosted by Philly comedian Mona (Don’t Call Me White Girl), Ari Fletcher joked about her relationship with Moneybagg Yo and implied he once pulled a gun on her.

Shortly after her comments, fans noticed Savage x Fenty removed Ari’s images from the website.

Neither Rihanna nor Ari has released statements about the canceled business ventures. However, Ari did address her comments on Instagram Live, which only seemed to make matters worse.

“You’re ugly. You don’t even have a man that wants to pull a gun on you,” said Ari while clapping back at fans.

Ari was not the only celebrity dropped from Savage x Fenty for their insensitive comments.

Last year, Draya Michele was also dropped as brand ambassador for her comments on Megan Thee Stallion’s incident with Tory Lanez.

