Ari Fletcher bought her man, Moneybagg Yo 28 acres of land as a birthday gift.

The women of The Real posed the question, should there be limits placed on gifts in your relationship when you are not married.

In other words, they were saying Moneybagg Yo and Ari are ‘playing house.’

Moneybagg clapped back at Garcelle and said, not Fancy hating on my gift.

Fancy was Garcelle’s character name in the tv series, The Jamie Foxx Show.

