Kanye West Allegedly Paid Photographers to Catch Him and Julia Foxx On NYC Date

It looks like Kanye West wants his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to be keeping up with him for once.

This past week Kanye and actress, Julia Foxx were spotted out on a date in NYC.Fox was also hanging out inside West’s hotel room hours after their first dinner date.

But was this all for show?

Sources say West is so determined to make Kardashian jealous that he hired a photographer to follow them on their date.

The images, including several taken from across the table, were later leaked to the press.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is living her best life with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The pair were recently spotted out vacationing in the Bahamas while Kanye was with Fox in NYC.

Sources close to Kardashian said, “Kim hopes Kanye finds love. She wants him to move on and be happy.”

We hope Kim and Kanye find happiness because this is turning into a messy game of cat and mouse.