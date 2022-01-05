Ben Simmons Reportedly Engaged to Girlfriend, Maya Jama!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the 76ers player, Ben Simmons, who has yet to play this season, has committed to a relationship, just not exactly with the team.

That’s right! Ben Simmons reportedly engaged to his girl, Maya Jama, a British TV host.

Apparently, the basketball star popped the question to Jama over the holidays and she said yes!

According to The Sun, the couple has been secretive about the engagement and have “decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.”

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed,” as reported by a source to The Sun!

RELATED: Sixers Making Progress in talks with Ben Simmons Return to Philly

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Break Up

RELATED: Philly Twitter Starts Biddin’ on the Sixers, Burning Ben Simmons Jerseys

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: