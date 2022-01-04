Eagles, Jalen Hurts Writes Letter to Washington Team After Fans Falls From Stadium

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After a ‘near- tragic’ fan incident, Jalen Hurts writes letter to Washington Football Team and NFL asking what they will do to ensure player’s safety.

Not too long after the Eagles won 20-16 against Washington, in Maryland, Eagles quarterback was almost attacked in an avalanche of fans that came tumbling down through a broken barriers as the Jalen tried to leave the field.

While other Eagles players who tumbled are fighting that the stadium offered no medical attention, Hurts is now taking action on his own.

“However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media,” Hurts wrote. “As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”

While Sunday night, Washington released a statement saying that to their knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation, four of the fans who fell through the collapsed barrier told ESPN’s Tim McManus that they suffered injury. “They didn’t ask if anyone was hurt,” 26-year-old fan Andrew Collins told McManus, “and they sure as hell didn’t ask if anybody needed medical attention. The only thing the staff said to us was to get the ‘F’ off the field.” Hurts not only took immediate action, but he is also looking for an immediate response.

