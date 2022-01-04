Woman Accuses Lil Baby of Being Her Son’s Father

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only a few days into the new year, and Lil baby may already have another little baby.

According to an Atlanta-based nail technician named Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram), Lil baby may be the father of her oldest son.

Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.

“I can’t keep this a secret any longer,” she wrote on Instagram. “@lilbaby needs to come to take care of his responsibilities! I’m not Bitter. My son deserves to know who his FATHER is!”

Lil baby, who is already the father of two boys, one of whom he shares with social media influencer, Jadya Chaves, has yet to respond to the woman’s claims.

However, that has not stopped the woman from talking.

Anderson recently made a post on her Instagram story calling out the rapper for a second time stating, “This n***a keep trying me like he don’t see this sh*t all over the internet. @Lilbaby stop playing with me…come get your son!”

No word on whether the child is Lil Baby’s son, but we hope he finds his father soon.