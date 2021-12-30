Michael Blackson Defends Only Making $800/Day for ‘Next Friday’ Movie

CLOSE
On Wednesday, Ice Cube took to Twitter to defend the pay rate of the actors on the movie Next Friday.
It started when Faizon Love said he was paid $2500. Ice Cube said he was paid ‘scale’ for one day of work.
Michael Blackson has now entered the chat.
He took to Twitter and wrote, @icecube is not to blame for us getting paid so little it’s the film industry’s pay scale. I got paid $800 a day when I did Next Friday plus overtime. I made $1200 for my one day’s work.
Thanks to Next Friday I became the biggest African comic.
Faizon Love returned to social media to thank Ice Cube, DJ Pooh and director F. Gary Gray for allowing him to be a part of the movie.
