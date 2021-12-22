Philly Police Officer Shot in Kensington While Responding to Robbery Call

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in Kensington and rushed to the hospital this Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on 14th and Leithgow Street in one of Philadelphia’s worst parts of Philly, Kensington.

The officer was shot at least once in the shoulder and taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

6abc Action News also reported that the suspect was also shot during the incident.

As recorded from NBC10, “SkyForce10 also captured a crash involving a police car that was transporting a shooting victim to Temple University Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed whether the victim inside that police car was the injured officer or someone else”.

The second police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash not too far from the shooting incident but it is still unclear if both incidents are connected.

