Meek Mill Donates $500K Worth of Gifts to Philly Families for the Holidays

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Meek Mill will be Philly’s Santa this year for the holidays.

Related: Meek Mill Calls Out Flight Crew Members For Racial Profiling

According to TMZ, the Philly rapper has teamed up with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Sixers partner Michael Rubin to donate $500K worth of gifts to families in need in the city of brotherly love.

The giveaway, which is also facilitated by Roc Nation management, is set to give away sacks full of gifts filled with things like bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls, and much more.

Meek will kick off the giveaway this Saturday by surprising families at their homes with the gifts.

The ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ rapper will also be donating $30k to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas-a volunteer organization that also supports families during the holiday season.