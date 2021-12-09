NBA Youngboy Likes Wearing Make-Up, “I Feel Comfortable”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Since being released from prison, NBA Youngboy is finding creative ways to connect with his fans, since he can’t leave the house. He also just released a video for his song, Black Ball” where he is spotted rocking a new look. During one of his recent appearances on Clubhouse with Akademiks, he spoke about his love for make-up and how the goth look make him feel comfortable.

He shares with Akademiks that, “I like doing my face, I like painting my face or putting makeup on. I like to look in the mirror and see everything black, my eyes and shit.”

In the video, he has “Peace” and ” Rock”painted on his face with his eyes and lips blacked out.

