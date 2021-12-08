Dream Doll & Capella Grey’s First Time Performing “You Know My Body” Live

Dream Doll & Capella Grey hit the stage for the first time ever together and performed their single, “You Know My Body” Live!

This first time performance took place in Philly during 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop’s Class of 2021 Concert Holiday Edition at the Fillmore.

In an interview with MiaBelle, Dream Doll said “we’re about to perform live for the first time so stay tuned”. She also mentioned that this was also her first ever Fillmore concert. Lol as MiaBelle said, Philly took her V-card in all the right places.

