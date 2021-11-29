Jazmine Sullivan Encourages Black Women to be Fearless During BET Soul Train Acceptance Speech

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If we haven’t already learned from her recent project, Heux Tales, one thing Jazmine Sullivan is going to do is come through with a word!

During her acceptance speech for Best Female R&B/SOUL Artist at the BET Soul Train Awards, the Philly songstress encouraged black women to be fearless!

” Usually if I wasn’t feeling my best, I wouldn’t show up, but I don’t want to do that anymore. I wrote this project for women to love themselves no matter what stage of life they’re in,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan made quite the return after a 6-year hiatus with the release of her project, Heaux Tales.

Check out the full acceptance speech below.