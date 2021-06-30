Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Jazmine Sullivan Posts Adorable Message To Megan Thee Stallion Asking For A Collab

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion

Source: dhinez / HotSpotAtl.com

Jazmine Sullivan is ready to get back in the studio after her BET Award wins and performance with Ari Lennox. The “Heaux Tales” singer wants to team up with H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion.

“MEG LETS DO A SONGGGG,” Sullivan wrote to Megan. “I can’t dance, my knees are bad but I can sing sometimes! Lessgoo where my old knee heauxs at??” 

It’s unclear if Megan responded to Jazmine’s request. More than likely Megan has been busy trying to find space for her four BET Awards.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close