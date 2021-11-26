Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci’s Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just a few celebrities to name who spent their Thanksgiving incarcerated, but they’ll still be served special holiday meals in prison.

TMZ shares the scoop on menus from each of their prisons to give people an understanding of what they will be eating for the holiday.



Suge Knight Roast Turkey Green Salad with dressing Cranberry sauce Cornbread stuffing Mashed potatoes with gravy Vegetables Dinner roll or biscuit Pumpkin pie

R.Kelly Option of roast turkey or roast eggplant Turkey gravy Cornbread stuffing Mashed potatoes and gravy Vegetables Dinner roll or biscuit Pumpkin pie

YNW Melly Turkey Masked potatoes and gravy Green beans Breadsticks Bread pudding

YFN Lucci Turkey Cranberry sauce Cornbread stuffing Green beans Sweet potatoes Dessert



