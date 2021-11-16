Beanie Sigel Says Kanye West Doesn’t Owe Him Anything For Yeezy Name

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Do you remember just a couple of weeks ago when Kanye appeared on N.O.R.E’s YouTube Show, Drink Champs?

How could you forget? Kanye addressed a lot during the interview where he also revealed he wanted to repay Beanie Sigel for coming up with his iconic “Yeezy” nickname.

Well, Beanie Sigel may not be interested!

While chatting with TMZ over the weekend, the rapper revealed he’s no longer interested in being compensated.

Instead, he’s asking to become one of Ye’s business partners.

“I did name him that, but as far as his business mind and where he took it, Kanye worked hard for this,” he said. “Kanye don’t owe me nothing. I don’t know if I would take a number. Because you give somebody a fish today, he gon’ eat for the day. If you teach somebody how to fish, he’s gon’ eat forever. He’s gon’ teach his family how to fish.”

Hopefully, Kanye take Beans on his offer!