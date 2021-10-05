Marc Lamont Hill Issues Health Warning After Suffering Mild Heart Attack

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Marc Lamont Hill recently had Achilles surgery.

A couple days he was rushed to the ER after suffering a mild heart attack.

He shared the experience on his Instagram.

He said he had DVT-deep vein thrombosis which caused a pulmonary embolism. The doctors even revealed that had he not come to the doctors sooner, he could have died.

His message to everyone, especially Black men-listen to your body and go to the doctor.

“My body is worn out and sore but I couldn’t feel more grateful to be alive and on the path to full recovery. Please listen to your bodies,” he added. “If something feels off, GO TO THE DOCTOR. Don’t worry about seeming like a pain or a hypochondriac. JUST GO. Thanks to everyone who helped, or offered to help, during this terrifying time. I’m blessed with amazing friends, wonderful family, and plenty of unmerited grace and mercy.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CUa6W0QBY0k/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

