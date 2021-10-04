This Happened When Lil Fizz Apologized To Omarion For Dating Ex Apryl Jones

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Millennium Tour took place over the weekend at The Forum in Los Angeles and attendees heard more than the music from B2K.

Lil Fizz stopped the music to apologize to Omarion for dating the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, “I did some f___ed up s__t to my brother,” Fizz said to loud cheers from the audience. “I did some snake ass s__t, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

The two hugged it out with Omarion responding with, “it’s all good.” Omarion, 36, and Apryl Jones, 34, split in 2016 and share two children together, 5-year-old A’mei and 7-year-old Megaa.

