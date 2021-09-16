Meek Mill Reveals Date And Cover Art For New “Expensive Pain” Album

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill has announced that the release date of his next album, “Expensive Pain” is set for October 1st.

The rapper shared the album’s artwork to Instagram, which is based on a painting by artist Nina Chanel Abney.

Mill’s “Expensive Pain” album will be his fifth studio album and his first since 2018.

The 18 track album is now available for pre-order and as an even bigger bonus, the album has already spawned tracks including “Sharing Locations” with Lil Durk and Lil Baby, as well as “Blue Notes 2″ featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

