Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer

Source: Lifetime / lifetime

Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

Wendy Williams is vaccinated.

Wendy currently has Graves disease which is an immune system disorder.

Due to her diagnosis the premiere of her 13th season has been moved to October 4.

Her show released a statement and posted it on her Instagram.

While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement said.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled”

zuliesuivie

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close