Wendy Williams Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID

Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

Wendy Williams is vaccinated.

Wendy currently has Graves disease which is an immune system disorder.

Due to her diagnosis the premiere of her 13th season has been moved to October 4.

Her show released a statement and posted it on her Instagram.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled”

