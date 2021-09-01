Meek Mill Drops “Blue Notes$ 2” Ft. Lil Uzi [Video]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philly duo, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi, have teamed up again to bring us the sequel of Blue Notes. Just now at 12am on September 1st, the two Philly natives dropped their new single, “Blue Notes 2″ and a fire visual to go along with it.

Meek took to Instagram ahead of time to release to share a teaser of Blue Notes 2.

“So many hundreds, you gotta make a part 2,” Meek raps on the song. “Blue Notes 2” is the part 2 of Meek’s 2016 track “Blue Notes” which was featured on his 2016 project DC4.

Meek is on a roll as he just dropped another single, “Share”, with Lil Baby and Lil Durk. 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop @rnbphilly got the first exclusive to drop the hot track and now here we have Blue Notes 2:

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: