WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Danileigh finally confirmed what fans have been speculating for months: she’s pregnant.

The “Easy” singer posted several pregnancy snaps to her Instagram and fans believe that DaBaby confirmed that he may be the father of said baby after he liked one of Danileigh’s pregnancy pics.

“As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus..” Danileigh captioned a picture of her lying across a rock, in front of a waterfall in the Dominican Republic.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: