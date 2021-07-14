50 Cent Commits To Mentoring DaBaby: “I Lost Pop [Smoke] Before He Could Get It”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent has diversified himself in the entertainment space, from rapper to television and building brands, Fif knows a thing or two about navigating entertainment and business.

Enter DaBaby, who posted a picture of himself alongside the “Power” mogul with the caption, “N*ggas so scared to let me in the room they f*cked around & let me end up in the room w/ @50cent [face palm emoji] BIG MISTAKE! Beyond grateful for the game [stacked books emoji] Couldn’t have come from a better source. [one hundred emoji] Now watch me put this sh*t to use.”

50 also commented on the post saying, “I lost [Pop Smoke] before he could get it, This one already got it and he listen,” he said. “I’m a teach him all the mistakes I made, so he can be better than me. THIS IS HIP HOP!”

