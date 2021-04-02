Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Miami Got Beef & Offset Allegedly Tried To Rob Lil Uzi?

It’s been a tough one lately for a number of stars on the Quality Control roster, including Quavo of the Migos and The City Girls. Adding to this, it’s been alleged that Offset tried to rob JT’s boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert and Twitter is, as always, on top of the case.
On Friday (April 2) morning, Caresha (the first name of City Girls star Yung Miami) name was trending after an Instagram Live session with JT and Lil Uzi Vert went viral after it appeared that Uzi had some manner of static with Yung Miami. It isn’t immediately clear what the funk is between them, but some fans noticed that Uzi violently shut down JT for trying to intervene and it got pretty uncomfortable online.
From our quick watch of the IG Live session, a text message of some sort was exchanged between Uzi and Yung Miami, which he mentioned, and that prompted her to say that the pair aren’t friends and don’t have to work on that connection in so many words.
The father of Yung Miami’s daughter, 808 Mafia founder Southside, hopped on Instagram Live with choice words for Uzi, calling him “weird” and taking digs at the rapper’s penchant for rocking, in his words, “purses” and the like.
Southside goes on to say that he doesn’t get involved in Yung Miami and JT’s life or career and in his passionate rant, he let it slip that it was him that stopped Offset from robbing him at a certain point.
Both of the Instagram Live sessions were nabbed by 9MagTV, which can be viewed below. Keep scrolling to get the reactions from Twitter.
I just Know QC publicist and pee get tired of all the drama they had quavo now this Jt and caresha mess ... don’t forget the mention of offset trying to rob uzi 😂pic.twitter.com/bTVsDSrVwL— Diamontè 💎 (@sweeticygal) April 2, 2021
Lil Uzi : “ I didn’t disrespect Caresha bruh just ch- “— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) April 2, 2021
Southside : pic.twitter.com/5rfDAY22su
Ik QC publicist tired asl😭 had Quavo elevator scandal one day— alexis (@AlexisGA_) April 2, 2021
JT & Caresha (Yung Miami) drama the next day
Plus news that Offset out here tryna ROB UZI😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yr3mg1Q2p7
Southside ain’t ever got his ass on live to threaten Santana cause he knows THAT’S just jokes. Whatever Caresha said to that man it was serious enough for him to let Uzi & the whole rest of the public know that he’s not fucking around like that.— slim. (@MissKilahMarie) April 2, 2021
I pray caresha and jt don’t fallout because of this lil midget lil uzi....... pic.twitter.com/cv8LV1RK2g— fiifisworld (@FiifiDadzie3) April 2, 2021
So basically— alexis (@AlexisGA_) April 2, 2021
2/3s of the Migos is acting up
Yung Miami’s real name is Caresha
The City Girls beefin apparently and now they niggas beefin too (on live might I add)
And somewhere along the lines Offset tried to rob Uzi😭✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/uVcPQZlQqU
Next time Southside sees Lil Uzi Vert after how he talked to Caresha on IG live pic.twitter.com/htto6Dub84— Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 2, 2021
Me every time I heard Southside refer to Caresha as his bitch pic.twitter.com/Vn19h24E0V— Pauly B ♑️ (@Paulonso18) April 2, 2021
Us after seeing how uzi was talking to Caresha: pic.twitter.com/f9jS1O2qMN— 🦋 (@ChudearKuet) April 2, 2021
Yeah there is some abusive shit going on here. He told her to shut up and she did, he told if he told her to tongue kiss him she would, AND he disrespected Caresha. Yeah my gut is NOT feeling this. pic.twitter.com/1tqtftOXTZ— Scorpio (@NovGirl91) April 2, 2021
Caresha tried to tell us😭😂 pic.twitter.com/DaKCvwmuG2— Natasha Scruggs (@NatashaMScruggs) April 2, 2021
this is how caresha is gonna be on live while southside beating uzi’s ass. pic.twitter.com/fi3jqKI7SA— 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚗𝚛𝚘𝚠 𝚠𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝟷𝟿𝟸𝟸 † (@_iamtiredLord) April 2, 2021
The fact JT and Caresha letting this 5foot man talk to em crazy like this is beyond me. Aint y’all supposed to be the City Girls? These yalls idols? HAH pic.twitter.com/WZnnl5id0p— Papi Petty (@papi_petty) April 2, 2021
Y’all playing and now the world knows Offset be robbing people!— The Morally Corrupt Tay Resnick (@SweetTayPie0104) April 2, 2021
808: I stopped offset from robbing you— Megan touched my right shoulder (@slayonica) April 2, 2021
Offset: pic.twitter.com/ChigBdZ6Yz
Actual footage of when Offset robbed Lil Uzi Vert pic.twitter.com/AEuZSxBql4— Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 2, 2021
so offset was just casually out here tryna rob lil uzi pic.twitter.com/lmr6fI8baw— turkio (@turkmoney21) April 2, 2021
Lord Cardi bout to hop on here misspelling words behind offset— 🧞♂️ (@waltszn) April 2, 2021
this a crazy ass lyric now that we know offset tried to rob uzi LMFAO pic.twitter.com/3jBQQMTnek— ً (@steeIoflow) April 2, 2021