WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a tough one lately for a number of stars on the Quality Control roster, includingof theand. Adding to this, it’s been alleged thattried to rob JT’s boyfriendand Twitter is, as always, on top of the case.

On Friday (April 2) morning, Caresha (the first name of City Girls star Yung Miami) name was trending after an Instagram Live session with JT and Lil Uzi Vert went viral after it appeared that Uzi had some manner of static with Yung Miami. It isn’t immediately clear what the funk is between them, but some fans noticed that Uzi violently shut down JT for trying to intervene and it got pretty uncomfortable online.

From our quick watch of the IG Live session, a text message of some sort was exchanged between Uzi and Yung Miami, which he mentioned, and that prompted her to say that the pair aren’t friends and don’t have to work on that connection in so many words.

The father of Yung Miami’s daughter, 808 Mafia founder Southside, hopped on Instagram Live with choice words for Uzi, calling him “weird” and taking digs at the rapper’s penchant for rocking, in his words, “purses” and the like.

Southside goes on to say that he doesn’t get involved in Yung Miami and JT’s life or career and in his passionate rant, he let it slip that it was him that stopped Offset from robbing him at a certain point.

Both of the Instagram Live sessions were nabbed by 9MagTV, which can be viewed below. Keep scrolling to get the reactions from Twitter.

—

Photo: Getty

Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Miami Got Beef & Offset Allegedly Tried To Rob Lil Uzi? was originally published on hiphopwired.com