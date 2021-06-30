Beyoncé Engineer Leaks Vocal Guitar Mimicking Session Following Trick Daddy Diss

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s engineer leaked audio of the singer mimicking a guitar in light of Trick Daddy’s Clubhouse diss earlier this month where he said, “Beyoncé can’t sing.”

DJ Swivel posted audio from an unreleased recording session where Beyoncé mimicked a guitar while recording “I Care” for her “4” album.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, reposted the clip on her social media with the caption, “I have always been in awe when she does this. She does it with other instruments as well!!!!”

As we are all familiar with the recent back and forth, Trick Daddy became a Twitter trending topic on June 22 for his Beyoncé and JAY-Z comments, in which he questioned the power couple’s talents.

Trick Daddy said, “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’,” he said. “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her muthafuckin’ self. Beyoncé can’t sing. Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career.

He continued with, “Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. JAY-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that? New York lost Biggie and they needed a hero. They wanted to be the mecca of Hip Hop and they just handed it over to JAY-Z.”

