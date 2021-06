WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If you watched Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at the BET Awards you probably noticed she slyly danced her way off stage just before DaBaby came on.

MTS, Lil Baby, Khaled and DaBaby were all scheduled to perform “I Did It” together at the awards. Megan The Stallion did her part and while Lil Baby was rapping his, she exited the stage. A few seconds later, DaBaby made his appearance.

MTS and DaBaby are currently in a social media argument.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: