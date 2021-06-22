Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up to Travis Scott in Father’s Day Tribute: ‘So Blessed to Have You’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Whether they want to admit it or not, Kylie and Travis are definitely back on. Not only is Page Six reporting the couple hit up a Queens strip club during their recent quick trip to New York, but Kylie also went all out for Stormi’s dad for Father’s Day.

Kylie had several flower and balloon installations set up around her home in honor of Scott. From yellow and red rose heart arrangements to rows of sunflowers, Kylie showed her love for Travis.

Balloons adorned the hallways spelling out “Daddy” and “Happy Dads Day,” and Kylie and her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, decorated heart-shaped cookies for Travis to enjoy.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together with Stormi in tow. “Happy Father’s Day @travisscott,” Kylie captioned a picture of Scott holding Stormi in his arms, “One day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you.”

