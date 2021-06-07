Here’s What That JAY-Z & Big Daddy Kane Photo Is About

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

You may have seen a photo of JAY-Z and Big Daddy Kane circulating on social media over the weekend and it sparked the conversation about a possible collaboration between the two MCs.

The truth is there is a collaboration on the way, however, it’s not a musical one. JAY-Z will be included in a documentary Big Daddy Kane is producing called, Paragraphs I Manifest.

Kane and JAY-Z met in 1988 and have a history together as it was Kane who first took JAY-Z on tour along with Positive K. They also appeared on a mixtape alongside Brooklyn vet Jaz-O.

Many celebs took to the comment section to show love for the OGs. 3rd Bass’ MC Serch wrote, “Can’t wait,” while Roc Nation artist Rapsody came through with several heart emojis.

