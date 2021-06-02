Venus Williams Shades Press Amid Naomi Osaka Furor: ‘You’ll Never Light a Candle to Me’ [VIDEO]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Venus Williams responded Tuesday to the ongoing conversation around sports press, attending conferences after games and athlete’s mental health started by tennis star Naomi Osaka as she took shots at journalists.

Osaka withdrew from the French open tournament, less than a week after she made statements by saying she would not talk to or attend press conferences during the tournament for the sake of her mental health.

Twitter on Monday, in which she reiterated her struggles with anxiety but admitted her message “could have been clearer.”

Venus Williams is trending on social media after she was asked how she deals with the press.

This line of questioning comes after Naomi Osaka left the French Open.

Venus said, “For me, personally, how I cope — how I deal with it — was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will, so, no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.”

