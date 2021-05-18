Dame Dolla Makes Good on a Fans Falsified “House Bet”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier in the season, a Trailblazers fan had everything on the line in hopes the Blazers would make the playoffs. According to the fan, he placed a”house bet”, Literally wagering his mansion for the Trailblazers to win 42 games this season.

With a simple “Say less” from team captain Damian Lillard aka Dame Dolla, Lillard was determined to take his team as far as they can go, not only so Mr. @LordTreeSap can keep his house, but in efforts for his team to win the 2021 NBA Championship.

With a record of 41-30, standing in the way of 42 wins on the season was the second-seeded Denver Nuggets and their MVP leader, Nikola Jokic. With the Nuggets keeping their star players on a minutes restriction, the Trailblazers were able to pull out a 132-116 victory to claim their 42 win on the year.

Blazers social media account told @LordTreeSap to make sure the team was invited to the house party, As others, including Lillard himself, wanted to see if the wager was even real! Tweeting to the fan “Lol let me see the ticket bro”

@LordTreeSap replied with the receipts, revealing he did place a bet on the Blazers, but it wasn’t to keep his mansion as he claimed months ago.

A 2-team parlay in which he placed a $200 wager. Wasn’t worth a “mansion”, but he won lil something, Thanks to Dame and the Blazers.

With their last win coming over the Denver Nuggets, they face off again in a seven-game series in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Series starts this weekend as they face off for Game 1 Saturday May 22nd.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: