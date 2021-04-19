Dame Dolla Responds to a House Bet on Blazers

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A crazed Portland Trailblazers fan @LordTreeSap wagered his home that the Portland Trailblazers would win 42 games in the 2020-2021 NBA season.

With the Trailblazers sitting sixth in a competitive western conference with a record of 32 wins and 24 losses, the Blazers would have to go 10-6 in their remaining schedule in order for Mr. TreeSap to keep his residence,

In attempt to get the attention of Dame Dolla, He responded to one Lillard’s tweets reciting one of Jadakiss lyrics from Pain & Torture. With a simple check-in on his most recent hamstring injury, he simply reminded the man himself who is most responsible for the teams success of his wager.

“Say less” Dame responded.

You know when somebody says “say less”, they mean business. Sitting several games away from the 7th seed in the west, which would make the Blazers eligible for the play-in tournament into the playoffs; you can expect Lillard to lead his team to at least 10 wins in hopes to keep the same if not better seeding position for the NBA playoffs

