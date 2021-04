WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of J.Cole have reason to believe that his next project, “The Fall Off”, could be dropping soon.

A post on Instagram last night by rapper Bas, showed J.Cole in the studio and was captioned “The Off-Season. Pack your bags. In two weeks”.

The post has since been deleted leading fans to believe that J.Cole and his team wasn’t ready to announce the new music just yet.

