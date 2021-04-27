Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Philly

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Esperanza Community Vaccination Center – Hosted by The City of Philadelphia, FEMA, PA Emergency Management Agency and the US Army PA National Guard

FREE Vaccine Site open to all Philadelphians 16+ at 300 W. Bristol St. (North Philly Section) (Entrance is at 4th and Bristol). Site is open until June 1, 2021.

No appointments necessary! Walk-ins are welcome. No insurance required and you can say no to ID.

Can vaccinated up to 1,000 people per day.

HOURS:

Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday – CLOSED

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

