50 Cent Marvels at Kevin Durant’s Massive Coinbase Profit

The digital currency “Coinbase” went public on NASDAQ yesterday.
Coinbase has an evaluation of $86 billion.
NBA’er Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures investment company invested in Coinbase.
It is believed his company invested between $250,000 and $1 million dollars in Coinbase.
If estimations are accurate, KD may have made $13.5 million yesterday.
Which now probably explains why he didn’t play Wednesday night in the Nets/Sixers game.
50 Cent posted about KD on his IG page
