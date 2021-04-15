50 Cent Marvels at Kevin Durant’s Massive Coinbase Profit

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The digital currency “Coinbase” went public on NASDAQ yesterday.

Coinbase has an evaluation of $86 billion.

NBA’er Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures investment company invested in Coinbase.

It is believed his company invested between $250,000 and $1 million dollars in Coinbase.

If estimations are accurate, KD may have made $13.5 million yesterday.

Which now probably explains why he didn’t play Wednesday night in the Nets/Sixers game.

50 Cent posted about KD on his IG page

